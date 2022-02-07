Telcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.88 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $477.45 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00108309 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,093,582,611 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.