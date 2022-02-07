Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Purchased by Redwood Capital Management LLC

Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,441 shares during the period. Telecom Argentina makes up about 1.1% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Telecom Argentina worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 38.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 994,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 391,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 56.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.08 on Monday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $990.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

