Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after buying an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

