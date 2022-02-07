Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

