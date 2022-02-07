Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.
TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.