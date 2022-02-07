Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,791,858 IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,791,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,601,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 3.31% of IronNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth $17,050,000. Finally, KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth $102,334,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRNT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. 11,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70. IronNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Research analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $930,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

