Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.5% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.46% of Snowflake worth $421,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,948,578 shares of company stock valued at $678,235,031. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded up $16.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.40. The company had a trading volume of 107,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,619. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.04 and its 200-day moving average is $317.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

