Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Boosts Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 4.40% of Denali Therapeutics worth $270,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $35.39. 8,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,608. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 265.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

