Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 149,170 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares during the quarter. Vir Biotechnology comprises about 0.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 4.40% of Vir Biotechnology worth $250,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,659,836. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. 5,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

