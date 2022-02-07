Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 153,410 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,410 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.29% of Agora worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of API. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agora by 226.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agora by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after buying an additional 1,429,542 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Agora by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,912,000 after buying an additional 808,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agora by 554.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after buying an additional 628,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agora by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 498,926 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,564. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.31. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

API has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.