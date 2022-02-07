Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 486,320 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,320 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.40% of StoneCo worth $42,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 249.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 119,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 115,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,495. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

