Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.6% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.30% of Visa worth $1,322,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.78. The company had a trading volume of 78,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.47. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $442.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.