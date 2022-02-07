Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $236.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 175.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 1.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $236,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after acquiring an additional 731,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,170,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 574,171 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,469,000 after acquiring an additional 550,261 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 101,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,498. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.09. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

