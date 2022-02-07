Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $243.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1,190.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,575,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,261,335 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51.

