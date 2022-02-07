Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,993 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 9.83% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $39,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after buying an additional 787,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 520,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 218,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 1,101.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 166,879 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,588. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

