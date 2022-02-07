Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,111 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $3,639,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,434,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,550 shares of company stock valued at $16,199,637.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.