Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,002,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,056,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 1.06% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of JXN stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.80. 8,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,442. Jackson Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

