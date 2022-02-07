Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Reduces Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,948 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises approximately 3.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 1.29% of DoorDash worth $900,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.45. 36,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.96 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.