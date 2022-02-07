Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 2,750,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,309,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750,000 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for about 3.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 1.83% of IHS Markit worth $852,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in IHS Markit by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,048,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

NYSE:INFO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.90. 12,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

