Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 745,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745,000 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.70. 159,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,515,664. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

