Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 956,700 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,785,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956,700 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 3.4% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 2.48% of Roblox worth $965,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.99. 164,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,610,738. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

