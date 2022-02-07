Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes Position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,875,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,085,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 5.54% of Blend Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLND. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.81. 19,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,429. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92. Blend Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLND. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427 over the last quarter.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

