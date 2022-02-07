Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,248,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,504,000. E2open Parent makes up approximately 1.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 9.75% of E2open Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETWO. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after buying an additional 6,599,977 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,237,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,458,000 after buying an additional 2,802,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after buying an additional 2,224,266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ETWO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

