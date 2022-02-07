Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Trims Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd cut its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,200 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 3.61% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCTD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $368,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,600,000.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Shares of LCTD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.