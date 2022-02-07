Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336,989 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 2.96% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $172,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCT traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

