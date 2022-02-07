Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

TPX opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

