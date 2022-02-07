Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.65 on Monday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

