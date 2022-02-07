Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.86-$7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5-$19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92-$1.15 EPS.

THC stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. 1,838,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.86.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

