Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.86.

THC traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

