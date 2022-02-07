Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.86-$7.05 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.13. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.86.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

