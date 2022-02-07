Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.860-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.86-$7.05 EPS.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.86.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

