TENT (TENT) Trading 43% Higher Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, TENT has traded 43% higher against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $117,219.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00287258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00081768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109602 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002189 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

