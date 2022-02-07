Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

