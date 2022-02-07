Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata updated its Q1 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. 1,553,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

