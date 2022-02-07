Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.630-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.28. 1,553,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.