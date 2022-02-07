Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. Teradata also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of TDC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,497. Teradata has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

