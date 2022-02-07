TerraKRW (KRT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,468.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $31.87 million and $80,468.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.73 or 0.07162372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,893.07 or 0.99938183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006488 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,662,945,494 coins and its circulating supply is 38,662,216,385 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars.

