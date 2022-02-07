Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $77.97 billion and $65.35 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.10 or 0.07142796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.28 or 0.99771759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,074,697,053 coins and its circulating supply is 77,922,851,074 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

