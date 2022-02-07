Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253,814 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Textron worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

