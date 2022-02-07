The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 958.08 ($12.96) and last traded at GBX 952 ($12.87). 56,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 121,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 926 ($12.52).
The company has a market cap of £391.83 million and a P/E ratio of -14.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,082.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)
See Also
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.