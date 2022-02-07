The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 958.08 ($12.96) and last traded at GBX 952 ($12.87). 56,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 121,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 926 ($12.52).

The company has a market cap of £391.83 million and a P/E ratio of -14.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,082.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

