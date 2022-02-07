The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. Boston Beer posted earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $16.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $18.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

Shares of SAM traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $427.31. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,171. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $404.50 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average of $529.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boston Beer by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.