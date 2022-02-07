The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Down 1.1%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.22). 9,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 41,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.24).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of £33.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.94.
The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile (LON:PIER)
