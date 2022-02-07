The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CG. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.82 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,652,882 shares of company stock worth $211,063,085 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

