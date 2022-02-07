The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,331,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.86. 10,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

