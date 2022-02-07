The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Cut by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,130 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

