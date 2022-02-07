The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE SZC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $41.95. 13,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $50.94.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
