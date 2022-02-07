The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $50.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.