The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $439.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EL. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.19.

NYSE:EL opened at $313.35 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $267.55 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

