The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.19.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $313.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $267.55 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

