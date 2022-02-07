The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report $22.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.42 million and the highest is $23.00 million. Joint reported sales of $17.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $80.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $103.01 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $105.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

