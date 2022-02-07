The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 8,552 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Ciena worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after acquiring an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $65.35 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

